Kris Commons expects nothing less than a Celtic victory in this weekend’s Old Firm derby.

Celtic and Rangers meet at Parkhead this weekend.

Celtic welcome Rangers to Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime for the third cinch Premiership derby of the season. Leading their arch rivals by nine points in the league and chasing a treble, Celtic are favourites to win the match and Commons, a former Celtic player, believes Ange Postecoglou’s men will deliver a “statement victory” over Michael Beale’s team.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Commons said: "I expect Postecoglou's side to deliver this kind of statement victory this weekend and really stamp their authority over what has been an outstanding season thus far. In the bigger picture, they have an opportunity to take one more step forward on the path towards a treble.

"It's been one of the most dominant seasons I can ever remember from any team, right up there with the Brendan Rodgers' Invincibles and the Treble-winning side under Martin O'Neill. Celtic have swept all before them and done it with such a swashbuckling sense of style that they've been a joy to watch.

"Postecoglou has been absolutely ruthless with his messaging and how he wants this team to continually strive for improvement. A treble feels like almost a matter of time, almost like there's a sense of inevitability around it given how dominant Celtic have been this season.