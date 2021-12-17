St Mirren positive Covid cases place doubt on Celtic midweek match

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has seen his training disrupted by the covid news. (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Buddies are not due to be in action this weekend owing to the Premier Sports Cup final, however Jim Goodwin's side are scheduled to face Celtic on Wednesday. That match could be in jeopardy depending upon the scale of the outbreak amongst the Saints' staff with Rangers also lying in wait next weekend.

A club statement broke the news and Jim Goodwin's squad session is believed to be broken up after receipt of the update.

The club wrote: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following recent testing we have unfortunately received a number of positive COVID-19 cases.”

The Joint Response Group for Scottish football has begun a consultation over tightening protocols before the winter break, however the rapid spread of Omicron has caused concern across the game.

Several games in England have already been postponed and Livingston boss David Martindale called for an immediate circuit-breaker shutdown.