St Mirren goalscorer in win over Celtic maintains his team have shown how to play the Ange Postecoglou's men

St Mirren scorer Mark O'Hara believed that in looking round his team-mates, "from the first minute" he knew they were "on it" and capable of causing the major upset over Celtic that they delivered with a 2-0 victory. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic hadn’t dropped a point this season, or lost since September 19 last year until being swept aside in Paisley by a home team that hounded them and did not allow them to get into their stride, or play in behind them. O’Hara, who headed in the the opener just before the interval before Jonah Ayunga doubled an advantage that they never looked like relinquishing, believes Stephen Robinson’s men “definitely” have sent out a message.

‘You have to go out and play your own game and teams probably don’t do that at times against Celtic,” said the 26-year-old, who scored in a landmark Kilmarnock win at Parkhead a decade ago. ‘We definitely believe in ourselves and believe we can cause problems for anyone in this league. I think the last time they were beaten in the league was 38 games, so you have to really enjoy it when you do so.

“From the very first minute, I felt looking around that everyone was on it. There was a real feeling we could do something and, as the game went on, we were solid at the back and that was the main thing. When you look around, it can be funny. You can look into eyes and see that everyone is on it. I don’t know whether it was because it was in front of the cameras or because it was an early kick-off, but usually Celtic are the ones coming out fast and blowing teams away. But we were matching them in those early stages and that gives you a bit of confidence that you can go and get something.”

