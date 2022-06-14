St Mirren cut Celtic and Rangers allocation after strong feeling from home support

The Buddies have taken the decision to cut the allocation of the Old Firm following pressure the club’s support.

A survey, put out by the club, had a significant response with St Mirren fans expressing their strong feeling over the Tony Fitzpatrick Family Stand being given to Celtic and Rangers for their visits to Paisley.

This resulted in not only the Glasgow duo having two stands but some Buddies supporters being moved as a consequence.

St Mirren chairman John Needham confirmed the decision and revealed the part played by fans.

"We’ve listened carefully to our fans and today’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our supporters,” he said.

"They have made it very clear that they want increased numbers of St Mirren fans in attendance for all home matches.

"The decision to retain all three stands for St Mirren supporters for all home league matches is ultimately driven by our fans and that’s what’s allowed the Board to make this decision.

St Mirren have revealed Celtic and Rangers will only get one stand next season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Our supporters have been incredible in recent times, and as a fan-owned club their views are hugely important to us.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for their loyalty and we look forward to working with the local community to encourage and welcome new fans as we set out to engage the next generation of St Mirren supporters."