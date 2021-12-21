St Mirren ask for Celtic and Rangers games to be postponed due to Covid outbreaks

St Mirren are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Paisley outfit report that they have had further positive tests in their squad after cases last week and would not be able to field a team for either match.

A statement from the club read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that it has requested postponements of our upcoming cinch Premiership matches against Celtic and Rangers following further positive covid tests.

“We have tried our utmost to fulfil the fixture, however, following further positive covid cases this morning we are unable to field a team for either match with a significant number of first-team players and staff unavailable.

“The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our utmost priority and we will continue to take every precaution necessary.