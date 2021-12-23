St Mirren 0-0 Celtic extras: Saints' stand-out, Celtic's let down and why there was stoppage time anxiety

Dejection at full-time in Paisley for Celtic after dropping two points in the title race with a 0-0 draw against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Player of the match

There were heroes all over the pitch for St Mirren on an evening when Jim Goodwin’s unfamiliar line-up gave their all to secure an unexpected point.

Goalkeeper Dean Lyness produced some fine saves whenever Celtic did manage to find their way through the hosts’ resolute defensive set-up, while teenagers Dylan Reid, Jay Henderson and Kieran Offord could all be proud of their contributions as they rallied to their club’s Covid-affected cause.

But on an occasion when St Mirren needed someone to lead by example, captain Joe Shaughnessy was a towering presence at the back and unquestionably the star man as Celtic were constantly repelled.

Letdown

From Celtic’s perspective, this was an opportunity missed to keep themselves firmly in Rangers’ rear view mirror at the top of the Premiership table.

Although Ange Postecoglou had his own selection issues to contend with as Celtic’s injury problems show little sign of relenting, he freely admitted the team he was able to put out should have been capable of getting the job done in the circumstances.

Despite their utter dominance of territory and possession, they were powder-puff up front with Liel Abada simply failing to cut it as the central figure in attack.

Turning point

On a frustrating night for Celtic, the tone was set in the eighth minute when stand-in Saints goalkeeper Dean Lyness made a tremendous save to keep out a Mikey Johnston shot.

Ref watch

David Munro booked four players, two from each side, and there could be little complaint about any of those calls.

The home fans groaned in unison when he decided upon five minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game and were incensed when that extended into seven minutes. But this was a night when Celtic were never likely to deliver a late winner.

Gave us a giggle

Fourth official Lloyd Wilson’s step counter must have been in overdrive as he tried, mostly in vain, to curb St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin’s animated excursions beyond the confines of his technical area as he cajoled his team through an admirable performance.

