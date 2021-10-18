SPFL to send £3.6m in 'vital funds' to football clubs across Scotland this week

Neil Doncaster, the CEO of the Scottish Professional Football League. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)

The Scottish Professional Football League is sending, what chief executive Neil Doncaster has described as, ‘vital funds’ across all four top divisions in Scotland, from the cinch Premiership, Championship and Leagues One and Two.

Clubs have shared more than £28m across all 42 members – the most ever shared by the SPFL – through season 2020-21- and this latest investment from Hampden tips the record threshold after turnover increased last year by almost a fifth – up 17.4 percent to £36.8. Total fees did increase by a fifth – up almost £5m from the previous year and £3m over the allotted budget.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, said: “We are extremely happy to be able to transfer £3.6 million in league fees to our members this week, bringing total distributions to clubs for season 2020/21 to over £28million – the largest sum in the history of Scottish league football.

“It continues to be a very tough time for our 42 member clubs as the entire country attempts to recover from the pandemic, but these vital funds will help support them in this difficult period.

"We are determined to continue building on this success in the coming years, working with our clubs and their executive teams to maximise opportunities to further invest in the game.”

Clubs, who were forced to keep fans out of grounds throughout the season, had also been helped through the pandemic with funds from the SPFL Trust and James Anderson including a £50,000 grant.