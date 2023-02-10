SPFL respond to 80-team Super League announcement and await outcome of ruling with 'interest'

The SPFL have issued a response to news of a new European Super League to replace the Champions League.

It was revealed on Thursday that A22 Sports Management has approached nearly 50 European clubs regarding what could be a multi-divisional format consisting of 80 clubs from around the continent, with each team guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season.

Such a move would likely see Celtic and Rangers, who represented Scotland in the group stage of the Champions League this campaign, involved after original plans for a European Super League, announced in April 2021, floundered. The concept was for a 20-club tournament with 15 of those permanent members. Backlash was fierce with nine of the 12 founding members withdrawing leading to these revamped plans. It is understood the new proposal would see clubs qualify for the tournament on sporting merit.

On Thursday evening a spokesperson for the SPFL said: "We have seen today's statement from A22 Sports Management, which is seeking to replace UEFA’s Champions League with a new European Super League. Our understanding is that the Court of Justice of the European Union will be ruling on UEFA’s position later this year and we await the outcome of that case with interest. We have not been consulted on the new proposals and we fully support the statement from the European Leagues."

A22 challenged the position of UEFA and FIFA and the organisations blocking the formation of the ESL with the view they are abusing a dominant position under EU competition law.