SPFL international round-up: Leon Balogun blasted in shock, Kyogo on in Japan defeat, Martin Boyle on target again

Martin Boyle of Australia and Faiz al-Rushaidi goalkeeper of Oman and Ali al-Busaidi of Oman battle for the ball during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia and Oman at Khalifa International Stadium on October 7, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The Super Eagles went down 1-0 to Central African Republic who won the World Cup qualifier with a last minute goal.

An attempted headed clearance from Rangers’ centre-back couldn’t deal with the late danger and struck goalscorer Karl Namnganda who advanced to score an historic winner for against one of the continent’s football giants.

Balogun, who fans rounded on for the late slip, was joined by two team-mates in the squad – Aribo, who started the match and was substituted with ten minutes left – and Calvin Bassey who spent the game on the bench.

Nigeria still top their qualification group despite the shock, as do Australia in the Asian sections. Hibs’ Martin Boyle headed Australia’s second goal in a 3-1 win over Oman.

The close-range diving header, after Adam Taggart fired Tom Rogic’s cut-back at the goalkeeper, restored the Socceroos’ lead before a late third confirmed the win and top spot in the group.

Graham Arnold also included Boyle’s former Hibs team-mate Jackson Irivine in the starting XI as well as Celtic midfielder Rogic and Scots-born defender Harry Souttar. Former Scottish league players Aaron Mooy and Dan Arzani were among the substitutes.

Rangers also had Fashion Sakala on international duty. The forward was substituted with ten minutes left of a 2-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea where Zambia were also reduced to ten men.

Kyogo Furuhashi was also on the losing side as Japan went down 1-0 to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder came on as a second half substitute but Firas Al-Birakan fired the winner ten minutes later.