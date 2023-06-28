SPFL Fixture List 2023/24 - Release date, how they are compiled, winter break, Celtic and Hibs expectation

One of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the summer Scottish football calendar takes place at the end of the week with the release of the fixtures for the 2023/24 SPFL season.

When are the fixtures released?

The SPFL will release the fixtures at 9.30am on Friday, June 30. The new campaign begins on the weekend of August 5.

Who is in charge of the list?

Calum Beattie, the SPFL director of operations, oversees the fixture list release having taken over from Iain Blair in 2021. He won’t encounter the same issues as last season when the Qatar World Cup, held in November and December, had an impact on scheduling. The knock-on effect saw a condensed European fixture list and a later than normal finish to the season, including the Scottish Cup final being played in June. It means the fixtures release is nearly two weeks later than last season.

How are they compiled?

For the past seven seasons the SPFL have used GotSoccer, an American company which has worked with a number of European leagues. GotSoccer “produces bespoke software and services for the administration of professional, amateur and grass roots sports”. The SPFL provides the organisation with a ‘fixture recipe’ which is then fed into optimisation software to produce different versions. A decision is then made on which version is most suitable.

What is the ‘fixture recipe’?

The SPFL have a new ball for the 2023/24 season and will release fixtures on Friday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Beattie has previously stated that there is “no such thing as a perfect fixture list” but various elements are considered for the SPFL’s fixture recipe:

- All teams get three home and three away fixtures in the first six rounds of matches

- Limiting the number of times city rivals play at home in the same weekend

- Premiership teams who played 16 homes games before the split last season will play 17 this season and vice versa

- Special requests from clubs and potential clashes with big events

- Minimising travel over the festive period

Biggest difficulty?

After last season's fixture release Beattie spoke of “cross-divisional constraints” presenting the “biggest issue”. Essentially when two city or local rivals are situated in different leagues, namely Dundee and Dundee United who swapped places in the Premiership this campaign.

Any European impact?

Scotland will once again have five European entrants. Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are all in the Europa League or Conference League with matches taking place on the Thursday meaning they will have games switched to a Sunday. If Rangers join Celtic in the Champions League group stages the impact will be on games moved for television. Neither will be able to play on a Sunday if they have a Champions League fixture on the following Tuesday.

Is there a winter break?

The SPFL have confirmed the Premiership will break between January 3 and January 19.

What can we expect?

Without reading too much into possibilities, Celtic and Dundee, as Premiership and Championship winners, will be expected to play at home on the opening weekend. As will Dunfermline Athletic, Stirling Albion and Spartans, the League One, League Two and Lowland League winners. Hibs will likely begin their season on Sunday, August 6 due to their involvement in the Conference League second qualifying round. The second-leg is scheduled for August 3.

Anything else?