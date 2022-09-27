SPFL confirm new Sky Sports TV deal - 'major financial boost', SWPL games, PPV games immediately

The SPFL have announced the new TV deal with Sky Sports. Picture: SNS

The new agreement will see the broadcaster provide exclusive live coverage of up to 60 games per season from the 2024/25 campaign with scope to add further bundles understood to be two lots of ten fixtures.

In addition, the number of games that can be shown from each Premiership ground increases from four to five.

The new deal could be worth nearly £30million by the 2028/29 season, while each bundle is reportedly worth £4million should Sky take on that option which could see the number of live games rise to 80.

With immediate effect clubs will now be able to sell Pay Per View streams within the UK and Ireland of up to five league home games per season as long as the fixture has not be selected by Sky Sports and it doesn’t fall between the Saturday blackout of 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Already, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibs and Kilmarnock have rescheduled fixtures outwith these times.

The TV deal has drawn criticism in some quarters, from club officials to fans.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson believes the SPFL has undersold Scottish football by not testing the market by taking the deal out to tender to try and increase the TV revenue.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said:“This is a very significant financial and promotional deal for the SPFL and I’m delighted our clubs have overwhelmingly supported deepening their relationship with the UK’s leading sports broadcaster. Today’s announcement represents a major financial boost for our 42 member clubs at a time when the UK economy is facing significant headwinds, and will increase the exposure of Europe’s most exciting and passionate league.

“We have much work to do to achieve our target of paying fees to member clubs of £50million per season – but this is an important and significant first step towards that target. Sky has an unparalleled track record of capturing the spectacle and passion of our sport and this partnership will bring Scottish football’s action-packed drama to an even wider audience.”

SWPL coverage

An exciting addition to the TV deal is the SWPL and League Cup with Sky Sports providing exclusive coverage of at least five matches each season, starting with the 2022/23 campaign with an option for more.

Fioan McIntyre, SWPL managig director, welcomed it as a “historic moment” and “an enormous step forward for the women’s game in Scotland”.

“This deal brings significant financial investment to the new leagues and enhances the visibility of the SWPL at this crucial time for the game,” she said. “I’m delighted that Sky Sports recognise the value and potential of the SWPL and will be a key partner for us as we enter into this new era.

“Our clubs have invested considerable resources and we can now see the rewards of that work, with increasing commercial interest. This deal will allow clubs to invest further and will put the SWPL on the map as one of the most progressive women’s leagues in the world.”

Sky Sports will also provide exclusive features and interviews, a weekly highlights show and highlights of all games across its different platforms.