SPFL confirm first postponement and update on remaining fixtures following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The match between Cove Rangers and Dundee, due to take place on Friday night, is the first confirmed postponement, with the SPFL set to provide an update on the remaining weekend fixtures within the next 24 hours.

However, with a period of national mourning set to begin, it appears likely that a full shutdown is on the cards.

An statement issued on Thursday night read: "The SPFL can confirm that Friday’s game between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

"An update regarding the fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will be provided tomorrow."

Discussions are also said to be taking place with UEFA over next week's European games involving Scottish clubs.

Celtic and Hearts are due to travel to away matches in Poland and Latvia respectively, with reports suggesting these fixtures could still go ahead.

However, games due to take place in the UK could be postponed including Rangers' Champions League clash with Napoli scheduled for Tuesday.

Hearts players stand wearing black armbands before the second half following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group A match at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

News of the Queen's passing broke during the half-time interval of Hearts' Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle with the players resuming to a minute's silence and wearing black armbands.

Rangers led the tributes from Scottish clubs, lowering the Union flag outside Ibrox to half-mast and referring to a picture of the Queen in the home dressing room in a club statement which read: “The Directors, management, players and staff of Rangers Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.

“It is with great pride that her portrait has hung in our home dressing room at Ibrox Stadium as a mark of the club’s appreciation for her phenomenal service.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers Football Club are today with the Royal Family and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: "The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a glorious, momentous reign.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the selfless contribution of our country’s longest-serving monarch.”

The Queen was also a Patron of the Scottish FA, and president Rod Petrie joined the tributes.

“On behalf of the Scottish football family, I send my condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will join the nation in a period of mourning and reflect on the indomitable spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.