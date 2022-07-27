SPFL chief Neil Doncaster warns fans of severe punishments for misbehaving ahead of new season

The league supremo has welcomed the fact there will be full houses around the country from the start of the season, noting the role supporters play in making the game in the country such a vibrant and exciting spectacle.

He said: “At the end of every close season, there is always a huge feeling of anticipation amongst fans, players and managers, but this year there is a sense that this is the return of something very special, with clubs able to operate under normal conditions again.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The restrictions caused by Covid were hugely difficult for clubs and fans, and the entire Scottish game should be incredibly proud of how it dealt with those enormous challenges.

“Scottish football is more reliant on gate receipts than the vast majority of other leagues, so getting fans back into the grounds is not only hugely important for the atmosphere and performance in the pitch, it is also crucial for our clubs’ business models

“The vast and overwhelming majority of Scottish football fans bring a passion and energy to games that is not found anywhere else. They are the lifeblood of our game. Indeed, SPFL attendances, in normal years, are invariably the highest per head of population in Europe.

“It would be fantastic if all we are talking about is the quality of the football rather than the unacceptable behaviour of a few fans who cause trouble, and having spoken to clubs across all four divisions, I know they are all hoping for a trouble-free season.

“While pitch invasions like those which were depressingly frequent down south at the end of last season are not something we commonly see in Scottish football, we are not complacent and in the coming season, we will be working hard with our colleagues at Police Scotland, club safety officers and other authorities to ensure that anyone misbehaving is going to be found and punished severely.

Neil Doncaster has warned fans over behaviour going into the new season. Picture: SNS