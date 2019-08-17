Southampton youngster Jonathan Afolabi pictured at Celtic game ahead of expected signing

Have your say

19-year-old winger Jonathan Afolabi has made an appearance at Parkhead ahead of his expected signing for Celtic from Southampton.

The Ireland youth international was pictured at Celtic's Betfred Cup game against Dunfermline, with Celtic in pole position to sign the free agent ahead of a number of English clubs, Russian's Lokomotiv Moscow and Spanish side Real Valladolid.

Afolabi was released by the Premier League side at the end of the 2018/19 season having made 74 appearances at youth level, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists.

He has been capped seven times for Ireland's under-19s and is also eligible for Nigeria.