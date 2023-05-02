'Sometimes you get a feeling that you have special guys in there with you' - why this current Celtic crop are cut above

Callum McGregor celebrates Celtic's 1-0 win over Rangers with his team-mates.

One of only a couple of survivors from that much-lauded campaign, the Parkhead captain says he can recognise similarities between the two successful squads as Ange Postecoglou’s men look to write their own entry in the history books by winning the league title on Sunday.

“There are aspects of that,” said McGregor. “Sometimes you get a feeling as a player that you have special guys in there with you. And these things only happen when you have special people around you, giving everything to the cause. We’ve got a lot of work to do but we should take a lot of confidence from last Sunday [Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six years ago the Glasgow club wrapped up the league season with 106 points, four draws and no losses. This term, with a solitary defeat at the hands of St Mirren blotting the copybook, they have the opportunity to better that tally – provided they win all five of their remaining games, starting with the weekend trip to Tynecastle, where a win would rubber-stamp league success and take the team two thirds of the way to their fifth domestic treble in seven seasons. “This a new group and we have spoken about this a lot – we want to write our own history as a group of players, along with the management team,” said McGregor. Our full focus will be on getting a positive result at the weekend and obviously wrapping up the league.”