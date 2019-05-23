'Something that makes saying goodbye so hard' - Has Celtic player's exit been confirmed by his wife?

Cristian Gamboa looks to be on his way out of Celtic, if his wife's social media posts are any indication of his future.











The Costa Rican international has been out of the picture this season, playing just seven times in all competitions with the last coming in December.

Gamboa, a £1 million signing under previous manager Brendan Rodgers in 2016, is out of contract at Celtic Park next month and it would be no surprise if the 29-year-old left the club over the summer.

His wife Melissa posted a series of pictures on Instagram, including one showing Gamboa with Hoops colleagues Nir Bitton, Dedryck Boyata, Dorus De Vries, Jonny Hayes and Tom Rogic, with the caption: "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard!"

The former Rosenborg full-back has played 25 times in total for Celtic, with 19 coming in the Scottish Premiership.



His last outing for Celtic was in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park on December 5. He also featured against Rosenborg, Suduva and RB Leipzig in European matches.