The Australian has tended to bat away all talk of a possible treble and instead focus on the most immediate challenge. It was intriguing, then, he did not do so when it was put to him Celtic are “tantilisingly close” to claiming a domestic clean sweep as they prepare for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden. This is an Ibrox side they lead by six points in the cinch Premiership with only the five post-split remaining. It is as if Postecoglou, who led his squad to Premier Sports League Cup success in December, wants his players to be fully aware of what is on the horizon if they avoid slip-ups over the coming month. Or, what is at their “doorstep”, as he put it.

“We have an opportunity to do it,” the Celtic manager said in unabashed fashion of his club’s treble prospects. “We have had a good season so far and we want to turn it into a great season. We haven't done it yet. It’s at our doorstep now. We have an opportunity to get to a final and play for another trophy. That’s where our focus is right now and if we stick to that we could have the chance to win another trophy at the end of May. But come Monday we have the league to focus on again.”

Rangers’ exhilarating progress in continental competition, which courtesy of Thursday night’s Braga success has snared them a Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig, means the tussle for domestic honours this season is a scrap between two genuinely capable teams. Rarely is this true in the Glasgow domain, where one side tends to be perceived as failing if the other is flying. It is refreshing that Sunday’s Hampden semi-final is being presented as a pair of heavyweights going toe-to-toe.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou greets Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst before the Ibrox clash between their sides a fortnight ago and believes it is right to see the Scottish Cup semi-final as an occasion that will see two good teams go toe-to-toe. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I absolutely agree with that,” said the Celtic manager. “It’s a good point to make, mate. People can think there’s one measure of things, it’s up or down. I have never seen it that way. You look at Rangers and they have done awfully well in Europe. Their league form is pretty good and the results we have had against them has swayed things in our favour. They are a good side. They have been all year. We’ve proven to be a good side as well. We are in competition on multiple fronts and we want to be successful in all of them. To do that we are going to have to overcome tough opposition, whether it’s in the league or the cup. You have to earn everything. We are where we are right now because we have earned it, not because it’s been an easy ride for us.”

A heck of a ride would appear to await Postecoglou’s squad if they win the league, legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg claiming he will fly to Glasgow and fork out on an almighty shindig for the players if they clinch the title. The Celtic manager doesn’t sound as if he will be gagging to join the guest list in that event. “I know of him,” he said. “But it’s not really my area of expertise, mate.”

