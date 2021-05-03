Sky Sports commentator Andy Walker 'banned' by both Celtic and Rangers

Sky Sports commentator Andy Walker has been banned from both Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium, according to reports.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 8:50 pm
Sky Sports commentator Andy Walker has been told he's not welcome at both Celtic Park and Ibrox. Picture: SNS
The Scottish Sun claim the former Celtic striker has angered each of the Old Firm rivals to the extent he is no longer welcome at each of their home grounds.

Rangers are said to be furious over comments made by the 56-year-old live on air regarding the club’s finances. Celtic, meanwhile, took umbrage at Walker’s criticism of the decision to take the whole squad to Dubai for a winter training camp, which saw two players test positive for coronavirus and over a dozen others forced into self-isolation.

Walker, who helped the Parkhead side win the league and cup double in their 1988 centenary year, was missing from Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s Glasgow derby encounter at Ibrox with James McFadden joining Ally McCoist and play-by-play announcer Ian Crocker in the commentary booth.

He is said to be have sought legal advice over the situation.

