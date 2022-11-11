SFA break silence over Celtic offside goal as admission made over VAR camera
The Scottish FA has responded to concerns raised over the camera angle used to disallow a Celtic goal during the 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday.
Jota's second-half effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check but the images shared publicly appeared inconclusive after a camera situated in the opposite end of the ground was used to highlight the incident.
Celtic contacted the SFA seeking answers, and the governing body has responded with an admission that the nearside camera situated in the Motherwell end "did not capture an appropriate view of the incident". However, they insist the VAR decision to chalk off the goal was the correct one.
An SFA statement read: “Referee Operations can confirm that during a VAR review at Motherwell v Celtic, the footage from the relevant 18-yard line camera did not capture an appropriate view of the incident.
"While the broadcast footage was only able to show a wider camera angle for viewers, Hawk-Eye technology is designed to calibrate an accurate offside decision from either of the two 18-yard line camera positions, with the subsequent VAR review determining that the Celtic player had received the ball in an offside position.
"We have provided feedback to the host broadcaster on the incident as part of our regular review of the system operation."
