'Seriously, what is the point?' - Kilmarnock enraged as Celtic escape penalty punishment for Giakoumakis challenge

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was left enraged by the failure of referee Willie Collum to award his side a 93rd minute penalty in their 2-0 Viaplay League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Neither the official nor his VAR counterpart Greg Aitken deemed any offence had been committed when Giorgos Giakoumakis clamped himself round Joe Wright and the defender lost his footing – judgement calls that left McInnes in disbelief.

Joe Wright’s been man-handled and there’s no way Giakoumakis can get to the ball,” said the Kilmarnock manager. “But he’s come through him, two arms round him…it’s a penalty kick. I don’t understand why, the referee’s got a brilliant view, I don’t understand why it’s not a penalty.

“[I didn’t speak to Collum about it afterwards as] what’s the point in me speaking to the referee? Seriously, what is the point. VAR should be speaking to the referee. That’s the conversation that needs to be had – not me after the event. Celtic are through to a final. Pre-VAR, post-VAR, that’s a penalty kick. And how we can’t get to the right decision…Giakoumakis just gets a bit excitable. He’s clumsy, it’s a striker’s challenge. He stumbles into the back of Joe Wright, with two arms round his waist. It’s a penalty kick.

Kilmarnock appeal for a penalty as defender Joe Wright falls under a challenge from Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)