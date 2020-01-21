Serie A giants eye Rangers man, blow for Celtic in striker chase, West Brom keen on Gers ace, Hibs striker latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Inter eye Morelos

Internazionale have set their sights on Alfredo Morelos of Rangers. The San Siro side are keen on the 23-year-old as they look to recruit another centre-forward to boost their title challenge. (Football Insider)

Patterson: Frimpong my inspiration

Nathan Patterson has revealed that Jeremie Frimpong is his inspiration as the Old Firm prepare to get back into battle for the most intriguing title race in a decade. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hibs kid set for US switch

Former Hibs midfielder Sam Stanton is set to swap the Scottish Championship for the American second tier. The Dundee United midfielder is set to join Arizona outfit Phoenix Rising after the clubs agreed a deal. (The Courier)

Goldson on West Brom radar

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is reportedly a target for West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke last night, are keen on bolstering their rearguard and have earmarked the ex-Brighton stopper as a potential target in the summer. Fulham and Leeds have also been linked. (Football Insider)

Murphy joins Burton

Burton Albion have completed the signing of Rangers winger Jamie Murphy on a loan deal until the end of the season. Murphy is the Brewers' third signing of the January window. (Various)

No go for Flo

Hibs boss Jack Ross believes striker Florian Kamberi will still be at Easter Road beyond the end of the transfer window despite interest from Polish club Lech Poznan. (Evening News)

Seagulls swoop for Celtic target

Brighton have reportedly made a €3.5 million (£2.95m) offer for Celtic transfer target Billel Omrani this month. The CFR Cluj striker was said to be close to a Parkhead switch during the summer but no move transpired. (Various)

Addicks move for Rangers man

Charlton have reportedly made a loan offer for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, after a projected move to Sunderland fell through. The Addicks are keen on bolstering their squad and are hopeful of persuading the former Hamilton man that his short-term future lies at the Valley. (Football Insider)

Napoli keen on £10m move for Gers flop

Rangers flop Umar Sadiq is said to be the subject of interest from Napoli - and the Serie A side could end up offering as much as £10.2 million for the Nigerian hitman. Despite failing to hit the ground running at Ibrox, the youngster has scored 16 and laid on 12 more in just 30 games for Partizan Belgrade, attracting Napoli's attention. (Mozzart Sport)

Avdijaj: I can't wait to score goals in maroon

Donis Avdijaj joined Hearts because he is desperate to work with manager Daniel Stendel and says he cannot wait to score goals in maroon. (Evening News)