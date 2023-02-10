Leeds United have failed in a bid to land Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as Jesse Marsch’s replacement, ensuring speculation around a potential move for Ange Postecoglou continues.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is reported to be a possible candidate for the Leeds United job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It has been reported that the Celtic boss is a possible option for the Premier League club who parted company with Marsch on Monday with the team embroiled in a relegation battle. The Elland Road side were hoping to have a successor in place by the end of the week but have been thwarted in their advances.

The initial front runner Carlos Corberan, who used to be part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff when the popular Argentine was Leeds boss, signed a new deal with West Brom to end speculation. They were then turned down by Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola who opted to stay in Spain. Attention turned to Slot, who has impressed as head coach of Feyenoord and has the Rotterdam giants top of the Eredivisie. However the Dutchman intends to stay at the club according to reports in the Netherlands.

Celtic coach John Kennedy, who spoke to the press ahead of the Scottish Cup tie with St Mirren on Saturday, is confident Postecoglou will remain at the club with the Australian “in the middle of building something very special”.

“We’ve just tied him to the chair upstairs and put a couple of security on his door,” he said. “He has shown his abilities as a manager. I think when you do that and you have success with that you attract attention. That’s what’s happened but, ultimately, there’s a lot of speculation, a lot of noise but I know first hand the way he works.

"He’s really focused on his job here, he loves being here. He’s in the middle of building something very special so I think his mind is firmly focused on being at Celtic and doing the best he can here.”