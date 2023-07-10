Scottish transfers: Spanish giants want Celtic ace, Rangers new signing blow, Scottish champions in £13m battle

It is a big week in Scottish football with competitive action returning as the Viaplay Cup group stages begin this weekend. It also continues to be crucial time for clubs to get the transfer business they want completed before the start of the league season.

Celtic star wanted by La Liga trio

Matt O’Riley is the latest Celtic star to be attracting transfer interest. According to the Daily Mail, Spanish trio Valencia, Real Betis and Sevilla are all keen on the midfielder who has impressed ever since joining the club from MK Dons in January 2022. Contracted until 2026, it is not the first time he has been linked with teams with Premier League sides said to be keeping tabs on him.

£13m Celtic target wanted by German side

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have made Celtic-linked midfielder Fabian Rieder their No.1 target but it has been revealed they will have to sell first. The Swiss Under-21 star is primed for a summer move away from Young Boys and could cost upwards of £13million. The Scottish champions are understood to be one of the interested parties but reports that a deal has been agreed with Wolfsburg are wide of the mark Rieder's agent told German outlet Blick, while confirming Gladbach's position.

United sign loan duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United have signed two players on loan from English football, reinforcing their defence ahead of the Viaplay Cup group stages. Goalkeeper Jack Walton has arrived from Luton Town, while Ollie Denham has joined from Cardiff City. Both players have experience of the Championship in England. Manager Jim Goodwin noted Walton “commands his area” and described Denham as “a modern-day centre-back with good mobility and one who enjoys defending”.

Ibrox recruit’s injury blow

Matt O'Riley (right) has been linked with a trio of La Liga clubs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

New Rangers signing Dujon Sterling has not travelled to Germany for the squad's pre-season training camp. The Scottish Sun reports the defender has picked up a slight calf injury. Although not serious, the decision was taken for the 23-year-old to remain back in Scotland to undergo treatment before the team returns to play friendlies.

Steelmen want to bring back defender

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, as per the Daily Record, has confirmed his desire to re-sign James Furlong. The 21-year-old left-back arrived at the club for a loan spell during the second half of the season. Kettlewell said: “We have been trying really hard to get Furlong back. I’d love to get him back because he did really well.”

Celtic target eager for move

Yang Hyun-jun is worried about his proposed move to the Scottish champions. The South Korean winger is with Gangwon in his homeland and has been the centre of strong attention from Celtic who are understood to be close to a deal for the attacker. However it has been held up as his club, who are in the middle of their season, look for a replacement. He told Chosun: "Celtic won't wait forever. I want to go so much that I think I have to try."

Ange in ‘bucket list’ claim

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed it was “a tough decision” to leave the club to take over Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, while backing Brendan Rodgers to continue delivering success. The Australian spoke to the media as Spurs boss for the first time since leaving the Scottish champions after guiding them to a domestic treble last season.

“It’s a special football club,” he said of Celtic. “If you have a bucket list as a manager of football clubs you want to manage, that is probably one of them. The supporters are not really supporters, the club is an extension of them, it’s a family.

“We had a brilliant two years, great group of players, great staff. We had some fantastic success and great moments within that. I will cherish them, but I am the kind of guy who loves a challenge. I love a build, I love a rebuild. That is where I feel I am at my best.