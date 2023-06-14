Scottish transfers: Rangers target wanted, Celtic's star admission, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen latest

Winger linked with Killie

Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy could be set for a return to Kilmarnock. The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Pittodrie. He broke through at Rugby Park, impressing as a teenager to earn a move to Everton. He has since played for St Johnstone and Hibs as well as a number of English clubs. According to the Courier, Killie lead the race for his signature and it could mean Kennedy will link up with Derek McInnes once more.

Motherwell confirm exits

The Steelmen have provided a further squad update, confirming the departure of seven players, including first-team stars Jake Carroll and Jack Aitchison. The former was out injured for the majority of the season, while the latter was a January signing but he started just twice. Also leaving are David Devine, Corey O’Donnell, Daniel Hunter, Kian Speirs and Logan Dunachie, the latter signing for Clyde.

Hibs latest

It is set to be a case of one in, one out at Easter Road. Hibs have confirmed the exit of left-back Marijan Cabraja for an undisclosed fee. The Croatian returns to his homeland after one season, joined Rijeka with a sell-on clause as part of the deal. Meanwhile, the Daily Record reports Will Fish is closing in on a return to Leith. The centre-back impressed on loan last season, stepping in to replace Ryan Porteous in the second half of the season, and Lee Johnson is about to borrow the Manchester United starlet once more.

Rangers target

If Rangers are to land Morgan Whittaker they are likely to face competition from teams in England. The Ibrox club had bids rejected for the forward in January after Swansea City recalled the player following a successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle. Reports in England credit Sunderland with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Hearts youngster future

Euan Henderson is the target of Hamilton Accies. According to the Daily Record, John Rankin has targeted the striker following the club's relegation to League One. Henderson was on loan with Queen's Park for part of last season. He signed a contract extension with Hearts until summer 2023 when he moved on loan in 2022.

Hatate admission