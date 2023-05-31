Scottish transfers: Rangers star in surprise Turkey link, £5m Celtic target set to leave, 'fee agreed' for Hibs ace

Premiership clubs have been confirming the players who will be remaining as part of the squad going into next season, while the search for a new club begins for a variety of players around the country in what is set to be a fascinating summer transfer window.

Newcastle United in the Frame

Celtic youngster Mitchel Frame is wanted by Newcastle United. According to the Daily Record, the Premier League side want to bring the 17-year-old left-back into their development squad. They are not the only English top-flight side keen with Brighton and Crystal Palace also touted. The teenager featured and scored in the Youth Cup final win against Rangers, while he appeared for Scotland at the Under-17 European Championships. With two years left to run on his deal it is expected, should he stay, that he will be a regular for the club's B team in the Lowland League.

Ex-Rangers star lined up by Turkish side

Filip Helander is being eyed by newly-promoted Turkish outfit Samsunspor in a surprise transfer, according to reports in Turkey. The Swedish centre-back is being released by Rangers once his contract expires. He has not played all season and it has been suggested he will return to former club Malmo to train. Samsunpsor topped the Turkish second tier and have former Hearts centre-back Alim Ozturk on their books.

Lions want Hibs ace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall are hoping to land Kevin Nisbet at the second time of asking. The English Championship side tried to buy the Scotland international in January and had agreed a deal before it fell through due to the timing. The Scottish Sun suggests the Lions are confident of getting a deal over the line this summer with the Record reporting a fee has been agreed. Nisbet admitted recently that he may have played his final match for Hibs and that if he was to leave he would get the club a good transfer fee.

£5m Celtic target speaks on future

Kevin Nisbet could be heading for the English Championship this summer. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic have been linked with Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari this year and the player has revealed he could leave his side Luzern this summer. The 20-year-old is preparing to represent his country at the Under-21 European Championships this summer having also been part of the Switzerland World Cup squad in Qatar. As per the Daily Record, he said: “What I would say is if the project is right, then the league is not relevant." Jashari is rated at £5million and has attracted interest from around Europe.

Dundee change

There are set to be a number of changes at Dundee this summer. Tony Docherty is the new manager, replacing Gary Bowyer and two stars of the Championship-winning squad are set to exit. Paul McMullan will depart, as will forward Alex Jakubiak. However, Cammy Kerr and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins have penned new deals.

4 Buddies exit

St MIrren have confirmed the exit of four first-team stars. Richard Tait will leave at the end of his contract and will be joined by Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne and Curtis Main. The latter three were key as the club finished in the top six and all three were offered new deals but will seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Next Scot to Italy?

Max Johnston could be the latest Scottish star to move to Italy. The Motherwell youngster is reportedly set to hold talks with Torino. Football Scotland reports the Serie A side are at the front of a queue which includes teams from England and around Europe. The SFWA Young Player of the Year is out of contract in the summer.

Kent latest