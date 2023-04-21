Scottish transfers: Hearts lead chase for defender, Rangers ace tipped for exit, Hibs talks with 10-goal star

Clubs will also be continuing or putting finishing touches to their transfer window preparation as speculation and rumours begin to ramp up.
Nisbet future
Hibs manager Lee Johnson doesn’t mind transfer speculation in hot-shot striker Kevin Nibset because it means he has been doing well. The Scotland international is averaging a goal every 84 minutes since returning from a ruptured ACL in December. In January he came close to leaving the club for English Championship side Millwall. “I hope the speculation builds because it means he is performing as well as he did on Saturday,” Johnson said. Regarding whether Nisbet will be at the club beyond the summer, Johnson said: “Well I hope so. You never know. He is attracting a lot of interest, there’s no doubt about that. The Scotland manager was there at the weekend as well and there’s never a bad time to have that kind of game.” READ MORE
Hearts eye Livi defender
The Tynecastle Park side lead a host of English and Scottish clubs looking to sign Livingston defender Nicky Devlin. The Livi captain is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting plenty of interest. According to the Daily Record, Hearts are at the front of the queue has they look to sign a right-back in the summer. Devlin has been a key player for the Lions since joining from Walsall in 2019, playing more than 140 games for the club. Other interested parties are understood to include Ipswich Town, Reading, Wigan and Coventry City from England and Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United in Scotland.
Lee Johnson wants midfielder
Hibs will make another move to sign Welsh international midfielder Jonny Williams. The Hibees tried to land the 29-year-old in January but were unable to get a deal done. Williams’ contract with Swindon Town expires at the end of the season and the Daily Record reports talks have been held between the Easter Road club and the player’s representatives. Williams is having one of his best seasons to date with ten goals in 35 League Two appearances which could increase the competition to sign a player who was part of Wales' World Cup squad.
‘Natural end' for Rangers star
Ryan Kent has been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Burnley who have romped to the English Championship under Vincent Kompany. Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes an exit from Ibrox at the end of the season when the winger's contract expires makes sense for all parties. He said on Clyde1 Superscoreboard: “There is no point in saying to him 'we will keep him and hope because we spent £7million' because where do you draw the line? It has come to a natural end. I think the player needs a refresh and something different to reignite his career, and I think Rangers need to stop depending on him.”