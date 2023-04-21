Scottish transfers: Hearts lead chase for defender, Rangers ace tipped for exit, Hibs talks with 10-goal star

The Scottish Premiership enters a key period in the season with the final round of pre-split fixtures which will be followed by five more after a break for the Scottish Cup semi-finals. The European spots and the relegation battle will be settled in the coming weeks.

Clubs will also be continuing or putting finishing touches to their transfer window preparation as speculation and rumours begin to ramp up.

Nisbet future

Hibs manager Lee Johnson doesn’t mind transfer speculation in hot-shot striker Kevin Nibset because it means he has been doing well. The Scotland international is averaging a goal every 84 minutes since returning from a ruptured ACL in December. In January he came close to leaving the club for English Championship side Millwall. “I hope the speculation builds because it means he is performing as well as he did on Saturday,” Johnson said. Regarding whether Nisbet will be at the club beyond the summer, Johnson said: “Well I hope so. You never know. He is attracting a lot of interest, there’s no doubt about that. The Scotland manager was there at the weekend as well and there’s never a bad time to have that kind of game.” READ MORE

Hearts eye Livi defender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tynecastle Park side lead a host of English and Scottish clubs looking to sign Livingston defender Nicky Devlin. The Livi captain is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting plenty of interest. According to the Daily Record, Hearts are at the front of the queue has they look to sign a right-back in the summer. Devlin has been a key player for the Lions since joining from Walsall in 2019, playing more than 140 games for the club. Other interested parties are understood to include Ipswich Town, Reading, Wigan and Coventry City from England and Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United in Scotland.

Lee Johnson wants midfielder

Hibs will make another move to sign Welsh international midfielder Jonny Williams. The Hibees tried to land the 29-year-old in January but were unable to get a deal done. Williams’ contract with Swindon Town expires at the end of the season and the Daily Record reports talks have been held between the Easter Road club and the player’s representatives. Williams is having one of his best seasons to date with ten goals in 35 League Two appearances which could increase the competition to sign a player who was part of Wales' World Cup squad.

Livingston's Nicky Devlin and Rangers' Ryan Kent could both leave their respective clubs in the summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

‘Natural end' for Rangers star