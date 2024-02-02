Scottish transfers: Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and all Premiership teams window business rated out of ten

Alan Pattullo talks you through the key business for each cinch Premiership club after an eventful January transfer window:

Aberdeen

Keeping hold of Bojan Miovski despite much speculation is an obvious plus, although the already agitated fans might have stormed the Pittodrie gates had the striker been sold. Late bids for Duk and Connor Barron were turned down, while Killian Phillips arrived on loan from Crystal Palace and made his debut in the 1-1 draw with Dundee that saw manager Barry Robson lose his job. Or Dadia has returned to Hapoel Be’er Sheva after an appearance-less loan spell while Vicente Besuijen has left on loan to FC Emmen. Jayden Richardson has swapped a loan period at Stockport County for one at Colchester while Liverpool have recalled Rhys Williams. The bigger challenge facing Aberdeen is finding a new manager with the ability and personalty to kick-start the team and rouse supporters. Rating: 6/10 (including five points for retaining Miovski)

Lawrence Shankland remained at Hearts despite intense speculation about his future.

Celtic

Winger Nicolas Kuhn, a £3 million signing from Rapid Vienna, and Adam Idah, a loan recruit from Norwich City, arrive to bolster forward line but as had been feared by their fans, a largely underwhelming window. Supporters won’t be happy and even Rodgers is likely to be miffed – he had said after the victory over St Mirren on 2 January that he wanted business done early. Confirmation of the Idah signing only came as the minutes ticked down towards the 11.30pm deadline. At least there should be no worries about the forward’s match fitness – he has already played 37 times this season for Norwich and Republic of Ireland, scoring eight goals. Kept Matt O’Riley despite an Atletico Madrid bid, which might be the most significant news relating to their title bid, while fellow midfielder David Turnbull, scorer of seven goals this season, heads to Cardiff City in a reported £2 million deal. It’s more money in the bank at least….Rating: 4/10

Dundee

Some have already pronounced Tony Docherty as the king of the transfer window in Scotland, largely – but not solely – on account of the surprise re-capture of left-back Owen Beck on loan from Liverpool. Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson have also come in loan from Burnley, with the former switching from St Johnstone, where he spent the first half of the season. But it’s someone else who has arrived as a result of the recently confirmed tie-up with Burnley who’s been deemed most promising recruit, with striker Michael Mellon scoring once and claiming two assists on his debut as a sub in the 4-1 win v Livingston. Curtis Main has also joined from Indian club Bengaluru, while goalkeeper Jon McCracken returns on loan from Norwich to swell squad numbers further. Rating: 8/10

Fabio Silva's arrival from Wolves strengthens their attacking options.

Hearts

The headline news from Tynecastle is keeping hold of Lawrence Shankland, who wins the award for being the subject of most speculation this window. Whether he signs a new deal remains to be seen but Hearts supporters are simply glad he remains in situ as they bid to seal third place – no slip-ups this time – and Scottish Cup glory. New right-back Dexter Lembikisa, on loan from Wolves, has made an impact already while there’s added creativity in Charlton’s Scott Fraser, whose loan deal Hearts have finally got over the line. This success offsets Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda not joining after a pre-contract deal. Good window. Rating: 7/10

Hibs

Desperately needed reinforcements and have added forward Myziane Maolida, playmaker Emiliano Marcondes and two defenders in Owen Bevan and Nectar Triantis – both of whom arrived on the last day of the window. Another addition was confirmed late last night with Easter Road staff working overtime with 18-year-old forward Eliezer Mayenda joining on loan from Sunderland. Midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh has arrived permanently from Bournemouth, as has another midfielder, Luke Amos, whose last club was QPR. Christian Doidge leaves for former club Forest Green Rovers while Harry McKirdy returns to Swindon Town as he seeks to get his career up and running again following heart surgery. Hibs appear to have recruited well and manager Nick Montgomery will be happy but it’s all about how these players bed in. Rating: 7/10

Liverpool loanee Owen Beck is back at Dundee.

Kilmarnock

Did the Rugby Park side stage the biggest signing coup of the window’s final day? Kevin van Veen returns to Scottish football on loan from FC Groningen in what is a considerable boost to Derek McInnes’ side’s firepower. He scored 34 goals in 70 league appearances for Motherwell before heading to his homeland last summer. McInnes will feel satisfied at landing the striker amid competition from elsewhere, as was the case when he brought Greg Stewart back to club from India. Midfielder James Balagizi has also arrived on loan from Liverpool, with Jack Sanders exiting on loan to local rivals Ayr United. Undoubtedly stronger now as they seek to maintain their place in the top four – and perhaps even push for third. Rating: 8/10

Livingston

Reinforcements included 40-year-old goalkeeper Michael McGovern, who arrived on loan from Hearts. Striker Tete Yengi from Ipswich Town, midfielder David Carson from Inverness and defender Shaun Donnellan from Torquay have all arrived on permanent transfers, which is refreshing given the loan epidemic sweeping Scotland. Will this be enough to save a team that manager David Martindale admits are fighting for their Premiership lives? Yengi scored a penalty against Dundee last weekend but they will all have to get up to speed quickly. Without a league victory since October, bottom-placed Livi have Rangers and Kilmarnock away next. At least they have held on to Joel Nouble despite interest from Exeter City. Rating: 5/10

Motherwell

Lost striker Mika Biereth after Arsenal recall, which is a big blow – he has since signed on loan for Sturm Graz. Former Hearts pair Sam Nicholson and Andy Halliday are in, while Callan Elliot, Jili Buyabu and Adam Devine bolster their roster of full backs, with the last two arriving on deadline day, from Sheffield United and Rangers respectively. Devine, still only 20, looked more than useful when he played a spate of games under Michael Beale at Rangers just over a year ago. But Motherwell fans will be understandably concerned at the club’s failure to bring in another striker, with Van Veen proving beyond their budget. It will sting seeing him at Killie. Rating: 3/10

Rangers

In-coming are striker Fabio Silva in from Wolves, midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Nordsjaelland and winger Fabio Cortes, who was the anticipated deadline day arrival on loan from Lens. The 20-year-old Colombian was filmed arriving at a rainy and windy Rangers training centre yesterday and was described as a “big asset” by manager Philippe Clement. It remains to be seen whether he can make an impact in the remainder of the season, with the same applying to fellow loan signing Diomande. Rangers fans had one non-negotiable – holding on to goalkeeper Jack Butland despite Nottingham Forest interest. Butland remains in situ. Sam Lammers, meanwhile, has exited on loan to Utrecht, which has to be viewed as a positive move for all concerned because it was not happening for the lanky forward at Ibrox. Rating: 6/10

Ross County

Having been so publicly damning of his own players after a 1-0 defeat to Dundee in December, it was perhaps incumbent on Derek Adams to make significant changes – and he has done so. Goalkeeper George Wickens, defenders Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Michee Efetee and Loick Ayina, midfielders Teddy Jenks, Brandon Khela and Eli King all come in. Adams has made extensive use of his contacts while also managing to hold on to Hearts target Yan Dhanda, which could be the difference between safety and severe relegation peril. Included among those going out the way are midfielder Kyle Turner, who joined Raith Rovers on loan, and striker Alex Samuel, who left for Inverness on loan and scored a nine-minute hat-trick last Saturday in the win over Raith. Rating: 5/10

St Johnstone

New Israeli right-back in David Keltjens, who has already made his mark in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell last weekend. Kerr Smith is an extra defensive reinforcement on loan from Aston Villa and midfielder Connor Smith has been snapped up from Hearts, where current Saints manager Craig Levein handed him his debut. A couple of new strikers in Benjamin Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have also come in – the latter is an intriguing acquisition having scored freely for Warrington Rylands in the seventh tier of English football. St Johnstone need a spark – perhaps he’ll provide it. Players heading out include Callum Booth, who’s joined Spartans on loan. Rating: 5/10

St Mirren