Scottish transfers: Celtic braced for bid, new Rangers man, Arsenal kid arrives, Hearts' six-figure purchase

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is attracting interest from elsewhere.

We take a look at some of the main transfer headlines across Scottish football and beyond this Friday morning:

Starfelt could depart Celtic

Celtic are braced for offers for their 28-year-old central defender Carl Starfelt. The Swede has been at Celtic Park for two years and has helped the team win successive Premiership titles. There were reports last month that Russian club Spartak Moscow hold an interest in the player and The Sun claims this morning that the Parkhead hierarchy expect bids for the ex-Rubin Kazan man. Celtic strengthened their central defensive options with the signing of Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw last week and also have Cameron Carter-Vickers, Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh as options.

Rangers sign Ecuador international Cifuentes

Rangers have signed Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance. The 24-year-old is Rangers boss Michael Beale’s ninth summer signing after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, reported to be £1.2million. Beale told the club’s website: “Jose is a player we have followed for a long time. I was originally aware of him when he broke through in Ecuador and I have followed him on his journey with LAFC in the MLS. He is a midfielder who can play in a variety of roles, both as a box-to-box player and in a more defensive role. He has excelled in the MLS and for his national team.” Cifuentes was in Ecuador’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has made 16 appearances for his country. Rangers signed Brazilian striker Danilo from Feyenoord at the end of last month, while Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun have all arrived since the end of last season.

Hearts spend ‘six-figure fee’ to sign Tagawa

Japan international forward Kyosuke Tagawa is excited to experience the passion of the Hearts fans after completing his move from Tokyo to Tynecastle. The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract after Hearts paid an “undisclosed six-figure fee” to the Japanese club. Tagawa has scored once in two full internationals after being capped throughout the age levels. He netted 10 goals in 79 appearances for FC Tokyo before scoring seven times in 42 games last season while on loan with Portuguese side CD Santa Clara, where he scored seven goals in 42 appearances for a team which finished bottom of the top flight. Tagawa, who joins compatriot Yutaro Oda at Tynecastle, told his new club’s website: “I’m very excited to be joining Hearts. My first days have been good, I got to see the stadium which was really impressive. I’ve heard all about the passion of the Hearts fans and I’m looking forward to playing games and getting started. I first heard of Hearts’ interest a few weeks ago. First of all, it’s always great to hear that a club wants me but especially when I found out it was Hearts who are such a big club with a fantastic history.” There was transfer movement the other way at Tynecastle as 20-year-old defender Lewis Neilson joined Partick Thistle on loan for the season after he made 16 appearances in his first season with the Edinburgh club. Hearts have an option to recall the former Dundee United centre-back in January.

Motherwell sign Danish youngster on loan from Arsenal

Motherwell have signed Denmark Under-21 striker Mika Biereth on a season-long loan from Arsenal ahead of their cinch Premiership opener at Dundee. The 20-year-old hit two goals in 12 games on loan at RKC Waalwijk in the Netherlands last season and has a prolific record at youth level. Biereth hit 25 goals in 37 games for Fulham Under-18s and 13 goals in 29 matches for Arsenal Under-23s before his first loan spell. Manager Stuart Kettlewell told Motherwell’s website: “I think anyone looking at Mika’s goalscoring history can see why we were interested in him. “He has scored goals at every stage of his young career, including a first-team spell in the Netherlands.” Biereth is the third new striker to arrive at Fir Park since the departure of Kevin van Veen to Groningen on the back of the Dutchman’s 29-goal campaign.

