Scottish transfers: Celtic battle EPL side for striker, Rangers-linked star and £8m-rated ex-Hearts ace wanted

It is just over a week until the start of the competitive season in Scotland with the start of the Viaplay Cup group stages.It will also be an important time for clubs to work further on their squad building ahead of the new league campaign.

Striker linked with Scottish champions

Celtic are reportedly keen on Watford’s highly-rated striker Jack Grieves. The 18-year-old played three times for the Hornets last season but he is out of contract despite an offer from the Championship side which he is yet to take up. Grieves is the fourth member of his family to play for the club, going back to Jack Grieves Reginald ‘Skilly’ Williams, his great-great-grandfather. According to a report in England, Celtic and Brentford are really keen on the teenager.

Ibrox target and ex-Hearts striker

Coventry City could land a double deal in recruiting Morgan Whittaker and Ellis Simms. The Sky Blues are understood to have entered advanced talks with the latter over an £8million deal from Everton. The striker was on loan at Hearts during the 2021/22 season. He'd then spend time with Sunderland before being recalled by his parent club and featuring in the top-flight. Whittaker has been strongly linked with Rangers. The Ibrox side had bids rejected in January from Swansea City and retained an interest this summer. But with the additions of Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers, as well as strong interest in Danilo of Feyenoord, it appears he is no longer a key target. Coventry are looking to replace Viktor Gyokeres who is on the verge of a big-money move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

Scottish trio chase striker

Aaron Pressley is attracting significant interest from Scotland, according to the Scottish Sun. The son of former Hearts and Celtic defender Steven, he is currently with Brentford who took up an option to extend his deal a further year. The 21-year-old is a Scotland Under-21 international and has played twice for the Brentford first-team and has had two loan spells, one with Wimbledon and most recently with Accrington Stanley. St Mirren, Livingston and Dundee United are all reported to be keen on the striker. There is also interest from a number of English clubs, while Brentford are understood to be open to offers.

Ellis Simms, in action against Hibs during a loan spell at Hearts, could be about to move to Coventry City for £8million . (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)