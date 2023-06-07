Scottish transfers: 4th Rangers signing near, Celtic duo wanted, £4m price tag for Ibrox star, ex-Hibs ace nears deal

The transfer window in Scotland will open on a week to day, June 14, but clubs have already been completing deals and making moves to get their squad in place for a pre-season return at the end of the month. What’s been the latest transfer talk...

Kyogo battle

Celtic face a fight to hold onto Kyogo Furuhashi this summer. The Japanese star has attracted interest for his goal-scoring exploits, netting 34 times this past campaign. It led to him being awarded both the PFA Scotland and SFWA Player of the Season awards. The 28-year-old, according to the Scottish Sun, is being tracked by clubs from the top five European leagues. A transfer battle could be triggered by Tottenham Hotspur now Ange Postecoglou, who brought Kyogo to Celtic, has moved to the Premier League. It is said the player could be worth up to £20million.

Cifuentes latest

On Tuesday, Rangers confirmed Jack Butland as their third summer signing. He could be joined shortly by Jose Cifuentes. It is expected the Ecuadorian international will leave LAFC for Ibrox after playing in both legs of the MLS side’s CONCACAF Champions League defeat to Mexican outfit Leon. He hinted at a departure on social media with a post which read: “Give your best, wish for the best and always pray to God for better things. Thank you @lafc family and amazing fans @lafc3252 for all the support.”

McCrorie departs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen confirmed the exit for Ross McCrorie with the player joining Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. It has been reported the transfer is worth upwards of £2million. Due to the deal which brought the versatile star to Pittodrie from Rangers, the Ibrox club are due a cut of the fee. McCrorie, who signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth, was recently called into the Scotland national team for the Spanish camp and upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying double header.

Celtic duo wanted

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley are attracting transfer interest. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A number of Celtic stars are expected to attract interest this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Matt O’Riley is wanted by clubs in the Premier League and Germany. The midfielder has previously been linked with Newcastle United and Leicester City. It is said Brighton are “considering” with Alexis Mac Alister on the verge of a move to Liverpool.

Van Veen on the move?

Kevin van Veen was one of the most important players to his team last season, finishing second behind Kyogo Furuhashi in the goal-scoring charts as he netted in 11 consecutive games for Motherwell at the end of the season. He has been open in that he would consider a move away this season with one year left on his deal. Sky Sports reports Groningen, who were relegated to the Dutch second tier, are keen to bring the player back to the Netherlands with a bumper salary.

United eye Dunne

Charles Dunne is being eyed up for the rebuild at Dundee United, according to reports. The English defender is a free agent after rejecting a new deal at St Mirren after playing a key role in their ascension to the top six. The 30-year-old, however, is likely to have a number of options south of the border.

Raith want ex-Hibs keeper

Kevin Dabrowski could be heading to Raith Rovers after leaving Hibs. The Courier reports a deal is close to being completed which would see the 24-year-old replace Jamie MacDonald who left following the expiry of his contract. Dabrowski is a free agent also and has impressed in numerous loans during his time at Easter Road.

Kamara future