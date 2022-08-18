Scottish transfer window deadline: Extension granted to clubs due to fixture scheduling

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 24-hour extension to the summer transfer window has been granted taking the time-period for negotiations into next month.

Premier Sports Cup matches on August 31 could prove an unnecessary stumbling block for eight clubs in action on the final day and Hampden officials have given an extra day’s grace for deals to be completed.

Celtic face Ross County, while Hearts, Kilmarnock and Motherwell are also among those in midweek action with designs on strengthening their squads.

It has been an active transfer window in the top flight with Hibs busiest – recruiting 12 of the cinch Premiership’s 107 new faces.

Loan deals will still be possible for clubs outwith the top flight if the player is moving from a higher level, while free agents will also be permitted to sign beyond the midnight deadline.