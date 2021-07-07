Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal, ending links over a possible move to Celtic. The Hoops had been in the race for the player who scored 31 times in League One last season. But speaking to Wigan’s official website, the striker said: “I’m delighted. I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks and from the day I met the manager [Leam Richardson], I knew this was the club I wanted to play for.”