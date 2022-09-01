LiveScottish transfer deadline day LIVE: Rangers 'to receive £10m bid', Celtic eye midfielder, Hearts and Hibs active
Transfer deadline day is upon us which means clubs up and down the country face a race against time to finalise their squads for the season ahead.
A flurry of activity is expected across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings possible at Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and others – but they only have until midnight tonight to get the deals pushed through.
Rangers resolve could be tested with reports of a £10m move from French club Nice for midfielder Glen Kamara, while there is uncertainty surrounds the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their contracts.
There is also the possibility of incomings at Ibrox, while Celtic are expected to make a deadline day move for Rubin Kazan holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, a Danish international, as well as St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.
Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy could be on their way out of Celtic Park.
Robbie Neilson says Hearts plan to be “more aggressive” ahead of the window shutting after suffering key injuries while Hibs are keen to strengthen in both defence and attack after an indifferent start to the season under new manager Lee Johnson.
Follow all the deadline days moves as they happen in our live blog below ...
Scottish transfer deadine day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:59
Key Events
Celtic ‘agree deal’ for Dane
Celtic’s move for Rubin Kazan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard is very much on with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that the transfer will go through ahead of tonight’s deadline.
He tweeted: “Celtic are now set to sign Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. Deal in place, agreement has been reached now waiting to sign contracts.”
Abildgaard commanded a £1.8million transfer fee when he moved from Aalborg BK to Rubin Kazan in 2019 and has been capped once by Denmark.
Hibs linked with trio
The morning is still young, but three players have already been linked with making a deadline day move to Hibs.
According to reports, striker Harry McKirdy is in Edinburgh for a medical ahead of completing a move from Swindon Town.
Hibs have also been credited with interest in loaning Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, a 21-year-old Northern Ireland international who spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.
Southampton centre-back Dynel Simeu, a former England youth internationalist, has also been tipped to join the Easter Road side on loan as manager Lee Johnson looks to bolster his defence.
Ramirez wanted by Hearts
Hearts have made their first move of transfer deadline day after making an approach for Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.
The Edinburgh Evening News report that the Tynecastle side are keen to take the USA international on loan as they look to bolster their attack following the news Liam Boyce faces up to nine months out injured.
However, despite falling out of the first-team picture under Jim Goodwin this season, the Dons are said to be reluctant to allow last season’s top scorer to depart for a Premiership rival.
Watch this space on that one ...
Rangers £10 offer incoming?
Could Glen Kamara be on his way out of Rangers amid reports of a megabucks move to France?
The Scottish Sun claim that the Finnish international midfielder is the subject of serious interest from Ligue 1 side Nice with a £10million bid in the offing for a player who cost the Ibrox club just £50,000 in 2019.
Ange hints at Celtic arrival
Celtic could make a move for Danish holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard in the final hours of the window.
After watching his side confidently despatch Ross County 4-1 in the Premier Sport Cup, boss Ange Postecoglou indulged in a spot of badinage when asked about reports of interest in the 26-year-old who is currently on special leave from Russian club Rubin Kazan.
“That’s a name, definitely a name,” he said of a player from a club Celtic have already raided for Sead Haksabanovic and Carl Starfelt. “There have been a lot of names. There are 24 hours to go, there are still some outgoings we are working on as well. We’ll see how things fall.”
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live transfer deadline day blog where we will keep you up to date with all the developments as they happen across Scottish football on the final day of the window.
