LiveScottish transfer deadline day LIVE: Celtic complete signing and new hand deal to star, Rangers set for windfall, Hearts land striker, Hibs wait for signings
Transfer deadline day is upon us which means clubs up and down the country face a race against time to finalise their squads for the season ahead.
A flurry of activity is expected across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings possible at Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and others – but they only have until midnight tonight to get the deals pushed through.
Rangers resolve could be tested with reports of a £10m move from French club Nice for midfielder Glen Kamara, while there is uncertainty surrounds the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their contracts.
There is also the possibility of incomings at Ibrox, while Celtic are expected to make a deadline day move for Rubin Kazan holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, a Danish international, as well as St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.
Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy could be on their way out of Celtic Park.
Robbie Neilson says Hearts plan to be “more aggressive” ahead of the window shutting after suffering key injuries while Hibs are keen to strengthen in both defence and attack after an indifferent start to the season under new manager Lee Johnson.
Follow all the deadline days moves as they happen in our live blog below ...
Scottish transfer deadine day LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 02 September, 2022, 24:09
Key Events
Johnston signs new deal but leaves Celtic
Mikey Johnson has left Celtic, signing for Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes. But before doing so, he signed a one-year contract extension.
Window closed
That’s the transfer window now closed but a few announcements are likely to be made in the aftermath while clubs can still take advantage of the free agent market...
Celtic make midfielder signing
It’s number nine for the summer at Celtic
Hibs midfielder departs
Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait has joined Arbroath on a season-long loan deal.
Signed from Raith Rovers, he spent the second half of last season with Kilmarnock.
Motherwell keeper on the move
Scott Fox has made the switch to League One Queen of the South for the season.
Motherwell brought in Aston Oxborough this window who will act as second fiddle to Liam Kelly.
Celtic midfielder leaves on loan
Celtic’s Liam Shaw has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan deal.
Hearts’ business done
It appears Hearts will make just the one signing on transfer deadline day.
They have added striker Steven Humphrys and now focus will turn to the free agent market.
Hearts confirm striker signing
Hearts have completed the season-long signing of striker Steven Humphrys from Wigan Athletic.
Real Sociedad sign Sadiq
Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad.
The Nigerian international joins from Almeria in a deal which is reported to be worth £20million.
Hibs-linked midfielder joins English club
Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has joined Salford City on loan from Manchester United.
The midfielder had been linked with a switch to Hibs.
