Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flurry of activity is expected across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings possible at Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and others – but they only have until midnight tonight to get the deals pushed through.

Rangers resolve could be tested with reports of a £10m move from French club Nice for midfielder Glen Kamara, while there is uncertainty surrounds the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are in the final year of their contracts.

There is also the possibility of incomings at Ibrox, while Celtic are expected to make a deadline day move for Rubin Kazan holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, a Danish international, as well as St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly the subject of interest from French club Nice. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy could be on their way out of Celtic Park.

Robbie Neilson says Hearts plan to be “more aggressive” ahead of the window shutting after suffering key injuries while Hibs are keen to strengthen in both defence and attack after an indifferent start to the season under new manager Lee Johnson.