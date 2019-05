There is one game to go in the penultimate fixture card of the Scottish Premiership season.

We look back at the weekend's action, from the Old Firm game to the battle for the European spots.Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...

The Finnish midfielder continues to endear himself to the Rangers crowd. Played a key role in the second goal, spinning away from Scott Brown with ease.

The latest audition for the permanent position as Celtic manager didn't go to plan for Neil Lennon. Celtic were awful as they lost to Rangers. The defeat spreads doubt over his appointment.

Once again fans let themselves down this season. Sections of the Rangers support directed chants of sad Fenian b*****d towards Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

The left-back looks like he will leave Rangers this season. A banner was unfurled paying tribute to 'our captain' which read: "Once a bear, always a bear".

The Rugby Park side took another big step towards their first third place finish since 1966. The defeated Hibs 1-0 to keep their goal difference advantage over Aberdeen.

It is now four matches without a win over Hibs, the worst run under Paul Heckingbottom. The manager called Kilmarnock defender Alex Bruce a "f*****g diver".

Once more referees made some very unusual decisions with Andrew Dallas, Kevin Clancy and Colin Steven all making calls that were questioned.

The striker became Dundee's oldest ever goalscorer as he earned the club their first win since February.

The ex-Ross County boss was shown the door the day after beating Livingston. His record reads four wins in 31 matches.