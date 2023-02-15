SPFL chief Neil Doncaster hailed the “incredible passion of Scottish football fans” after research showed the country has the highest match attendance per capita in European football this season – and by some distance.

It was revealed matches across the top four divisions attracted 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans. It is a figure significantly higher than the Netherlands who are in second place with 12.9 attendees per 1,000 people.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “The incredible passion of Scottish football fans is well-documented, and it’s absolutely fantastic to see our game has once again, by some margin, the highest attendance per capita in European football. It’s an enormous vote of confidence for our game and a credit to the fans and the clubs throughout all four divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attendances in Scotland have significantly outperformed other countries of a similar size for some time now, and the financial importance of gate receipts to our clubs was starkly underscored during the pandemic, when matches were played behind closed doors. We have gripping stories across all four of our divisions, and we’re expecting a really exciting end to the season for fans across the country.”

Of course, a huge contributing factor are the average attendances in the Scottish Premiership which have been hugely impressive. The average from each side paints an encouraging picture. Take Aberdeen, for example. Even after a disastrous 2021/22 campaign and a stumbling 2022/23 season so far, the Dons are bringing in more than 15,000 fans through the door. No team is averaging fewer than 4,000 spectators.

Unsurprisingly, Celtic and Rangers are leading the way with more than 58,000 and 49,000 respectively. Hearts and Hibs are above 18,000 and 17,000. A special mention for St Mirren who decreased the Old Firm’s allocation but have brought in an increased home crowd with a 6,184 average.

The average of attendances of each of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs:

Aberdeen – 15,145

Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Celtic – 58,603

Dundee United – 9,392

Hearts – 18,510

Hibs – 17,251

Kilmarnock – 6,422

Livingston – 4,126

Motherwell – 5,787

Rangers – 49,192

Ross County – 4,063

St Johnstone – 5,510