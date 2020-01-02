.

Scottish Premiership: The wage bills of all 12 teams ranked as Celtic and Rangers pull away with majority of £62m paid in salaries

The chasm between Celtic and Rangers and the 10 other Scottish Premiership sides is highlighted best with the wage bills of each team.

Sporting Intelligence's annual Global Sports Salaries Survey reveals the huge gap between Aberdeen, as the league's third biggest payer, and Celtic and Rangers. It becomes even more stark when comparing Celtic's outlay to that of Hamilton, Livingston and St Mirren. Scroll through to see on average how much each team is paying each player in their squad annually. The average salary per player in the Ladbrokes Premiership is £202,927.

Accies are regularly one of the lowest payers in the top-flight. Currently sit 11th.

1. Hamilton Accies - 41,154

Accies are regularly one of the lowest payers in the top-flight. Currently sit 11th.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The West Lothian side have been punching above their weight since making it back to the top flight in 2018.

2. Livingston - 43,105

The West Lothian side have been punching above their weight since making it back to the top flight in 2018.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The Buddies are performing to their wage will, sitting 10th in the league.

3. St Mirren - 48.621

The Buddies are performing to their wage will, sitting 10th in the league.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The Staggies, promoted back to the Premiership in the summer, usually have a competitive budget.

4. Ross County - 55,574

The Staggies, promoted back to the Premiership in the summer, usually have a competitive budget.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3