Scottish Premiership: The wage bills of all 12 teams ranked as Celtic and Rangers pull away with majority of £62m paid in salaries
The chasm between Celtic and Rangers and the 10 other Scottish Premiership sides is highlighted best with the wage bills of each team.
Sporting Intelligence's annual Global Sports Salaries Survey reveals the huge gap between Aberdeen, as the league's third biggest payer, and Celtic and Rangers. It becomes even more stark when comparing Celtic's outlay to that of Hamilton, Livingston and St Mirren. Scroll through to see on average how much each team is paying each player in their squad annually. The average salary per player in the Ladbrokes Premiership is £202,927.
1. Hamilton Accies - 41,154
Accies are regularly one of the lowest payers in the top-flight. Currently sit 11th.