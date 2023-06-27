Scottish Premiership pre-season: Celtic's exciting tour, Rangers set for bumper Ibrox crowds, all fixtures

Across the past week Scottish Premiership clubs have been returning to pre-season ahead of the new league season which begins on the weekend of August 5. What exactly are the 12 top-flight clubs’ plans across the coming weeks? The Scotsman takes a look at the training camps, tours and friendly matches sides have lined up.

Aberdeen

The Dons are one of four Premiership clubs who won’t play their first competitive match until the start of the league season. Barry Robson’s men are yet to return to pre-season but they do so soon before embarking on a week-long intensive training camp in Portugal in July.

On their return they have four friendly matches lined up, starting with a trip to face Highland League side Turriff United on Wednesday, July 12. Three days later they will play Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park in a testimonial match for defender Ryan Cowie. Following those matches they will play against English opposition. On July 22 they will travel to face Championship side Preston North End before completing their pre-season matches a week later at Charlton Athletic.

Celtic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish champions have the most eye-catching of pre-season plans. Following initial preparations at the club's Lennoxtown base when they return they will head to Europe for a training camp. That will be followed by an exciting tour of Japan and South Korea.

Announced prior to Ange Postecoglou's departure, the team will play three games, the first of which is against Yokohama F. Marinos, the Australian's former club, on July 19 at the Nissan Stadium. Celtic will then face Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Saturday, July 22 before completing the tour with a match against Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Suwon. Celtic fans will get a chance to see their favourites in action at home prior to the league season starting as the club hosts a testimonial for James Forrest. The opposition are La Liga’s Athletic Bilbao with the game taking place on Tuesday, August 1.

Dundee

Celtic's Japanese contingent will return to their homeland for two friendly matches. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group

The Championship winners are well under way with their pre-season under new boss Tony Docherty. They will play their first friendly this weekend, one of five organised ahead of the start of the Viaplay Cup group stages which begins in the middle of July. Brechin City are the opponents on Saturday with Docherty taking his men to Glebe Park.

That will be followed by a training camp in Ireland where two friendlies have been scheduled. League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers are first up on Wednesday, July 5 at the club’s Carlisle Grounds then three days later Dundee head to Waterford where they will play English League One outfit Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown. In addition, there are matches with Arbroath and Cove Rangers on July 12 and 15 respectively.

Hearts

The Jam Tarts returned to pre-season today where players were put through their paces with the bleep test and gym work. Hearts will head to Spain for a week-long warm-weather training camp on Friday. As well as double sessions, the club have organised a friendly with English Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle on Thursday, July 6. A friendly has also been confirmed with Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Sunday, July 9. Hearts are expected to announce at least one Tynecastle Park friendly ahead of the new season.

Motherwell were the first team in the Premiership to return to pre-season training. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hibs

The Hibees’ season begins at the end of July as they enter the Europa Conference League second qualifying round. To prepare for the two-legged tie against the winners of the encounter between Andorra's Inter Club d'Escaldes and Víkingur of Faroe Islands, the club have put together an extensive pre-season programme. The team returned last week for testing and play their first friendly against FC Edinburgh on Saturday. Similar to rivals Hearts, the Easter Road side will go to the south of Spain for a training camp. During that time away they will play matches against Europa FC of Gibraltar and Premier League side Bournemouth.

Hibs will welcome Dutch side Groningen to Easter Road on Friday, July 21, while they will travel to face Blackpool between the two legs of their European tie on Saturday, July 29.

Kilmarnock

Rangers will face Newcastle United in a friendly for Allan McGregor's testimonial. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Derek McInnes welcomed his side back for pre-season on Monday for a double session in Largs. It is where the team will base themselves until they travel to Northern Ireland for a week-long camp on Sunday. Two friendlies have been organised in Belfast. First up will be Glentoran on Tuesday, July 4 at The Bet McLean Oval before a match against Linfield at Windsor Park four days later.

Livingston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Martindale's men have returned to pre-season and have organised two home friendlies ahead of the Viaplay Cup group stages. On Saturday they welcome Queen of the South, managed by former Livi midfielder and coach Marvin Bartley. They will then host Alloa Athletic on Tuesday, July 4.

Motherwell

The Steelmen were the first Premiership side to return for pre-season, doing so on June 19. They are now in the Netherlands as part of a week-long training camp which also includes two friendlies. The first is tonight against HSC Haaksbergen before Longa ’30 are the opposition on Friday.

Rangers

The Ibrox side have confirmed three intriguing friendlies in July ahead of the new season, two of which are set to attract bumper home crowds. Allan McGregor's testimonial on Tuesday, July 18 will see the team face Premier League side Newcastle United. Four days later Rangers will host Hamburg in a fixture to “celebrate the long-standing relationship and official partnership” with the German side. On Saturday, July 29 Michael Beale will take his men to Germany to face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Ross County

The Staggies returned to pre-season as they confirmed their second friendly prior to their Viaplay Cup fixtures. Malky Mackay will take his team to face Highland League side Nairn County on Tuesday, July 4 before County host Championship side Queen's Park four days later.

St Johnstone

Steven MacLean had his side back for pre-season last week with two friendlies lined up ahead of the Viaplay Cup. The new permanent manager is targeting four wins from four and is hoping matches with Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on July 4 and then a trip to East Fife a week later will help prepare his side for doing so.

St Mirren