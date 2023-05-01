All Sections
Scottish Government in 'further measures' promise to police for tackling pyro after Rangers v Celtic smoke

Police Scotland will have increased powers to tackle the use of pyrotechnics come the Scottish Cup final at the start of June, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

By Chris Andrews
Published 1st May 2023, 21:50 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 21:51 BST
Sunday’s semi-final clash between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park was delayed due to the smoke which engulfed the pitch following the release of smoke canisters and flares by both sets of fans ahead of the fixture. Even when action got underway the opening minutes were played with smoke still clearing. While supporters of both Falkirk and Inverness CT set off pyro at the semi-final on Saturday.

Now, according to The Herald, there will be increased focus from authorities on the use of pyro which is illegal for anyone to possess at a sporting event.

“No one should be put at risk of harm from the misuse of pyrotechnic articles,” a Scottish government spokesman told the outlet: “It is already a criminal offence to take, or attempt to take, pyrotechnics, including fireworks, into football stadiums and the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 will provide Police Scotland with further measures to deter and prevent their use from June 2023.

“We welcome the stance that football authorities, clubs, many fans and fan groups, as well as front-line services, have taken to pyrotechnic misuse, speaking out against it and working together on joint messaging and awareness-raising.”

There were just five arrests for minor offences on Sunday, a game watched by a sold-out crowd of around 50,000 with no injuries following the pre-match displays from both fans.

The start of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers was engulfed in smoke from pyro. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
