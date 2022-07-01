Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers land midfielder as one set to exit, ex-Celtic winger in surprise move, Hearts confirm interest in star, Aberdeen reject £2m bid, Hibs duo to leave

With plenty of time left in the transfer window, two full months, the final number will likely be twice that number.

Still, Dundee United are the only team to not make a summer addition although manager Jack Ross will be looking to be busy ahead of the new league season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Ronan a definite Hearts target

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed the club’s interest in Connor Ronan. The Irish midfielder impressed on loan at St Mirren last season and is also wanted by Aberdeen. Neilson, who revealed the club are keen to add players in attack, midfield and defence, explained the state of play with Ronan who is understood to have a £500,000 price tag. He said: “He obviously did very well at St Mirren last year. He is one of a number of guys we are looking at right at the moment. He is a Wolves player and it will come down to what they want to do.” (Evening News)

Midfielder opts for Ibrox move

Rangers have made another signing for their academy with the addition of Motherwell’s highly-rated midfielder Bailey Rice. The 15-year-old, who was interesting Celtic, was offered a professional deal by the Steelmen but was the only one of ten not to sign on, opting to join Rangers. He will link up with the club’s Under-18 side. Motherwell's academy director Steven Hammell said: "Although it’s disappointing to lose Bailey at this stage of his development, we respect his decision.” (The Scotsman)

All the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ex-St Johnstone No.1 made tempting offer

Dundee United have made Zander Clark a tempting three-year deal offer to tempt the former St Johnstone goalkeeper to Tannadice. The 30-year-old has been deliberating over his future after leaving Saints at the end of his contract with interest from down south. The United offer is the most concrete yet but the club are looking for a swift answer as Jack Ross attempts to add key signings ahead of the new season. (Daily Record)

£2m bid for Dons ace

Italian side Lecce are the latest to table a bid for Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson. I Giallorossi won Serie B last season to return to the top-flight and have made a bid of £2million for the midfielder who scored 16 goals for the Dons last season. The club were expecting interest and bids from Italy with Cagliari having previously had a serious interest. English Championship club Millwall had offers rejected for Ferguson, the highest being £2million. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder to exit

Stephen Kelly is preparing to leave Rangers. The midfielder has plenty of interest from clubs in the Premiership as well as sides in League One and League Two in England. The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and spent the second half of last season on loan at Salford City, his third loan spell. (Daily Record)

McInnes eyes former Steelman

Kilmarnock have set their sights on adding former Motherwell defensive midfielder Liam Donnelly. A free agent after leaving Fir Park, the Northern Irishman can play in defence and midfield. Donnelly missed a chunk of last season through injury but in total scored 13 goals in 1 games during his time with the Steelmen. (Scottish Express)

Ex-Celtic winger on the move

French side Brest are closing in on signing Karamoko Dembele. The 19-year-old is out of contract after leaving Celtic this summer. Dembele was highly regarded at Celtic and Scotland but didn’t quite make the breakthrough at Celtic Park. It is reported he will join pre-season at the Ligue 1 club on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs duo to leave on loan