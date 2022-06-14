Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers in talks with striker, Celtic battle for two targets, Brentford join race for Aberdeen star, Hibs want winger but not £500k ace

Not only did Steve Clarke’s men fail to reach the World Cup following defeat to Ukraine, but after responding with a 2-0 win over Armenia in the Nations League they were defeated 3-0 by Ireland in Dublin, in what was the home side’s first ever win in the competition.

This afternoon sees Scotland in Yerevan to play their third Nations League fixture with the team looking to end the round on a high before they meet up again in September.

On the domestic front, the transfer window continues to be front and centre. Here is all the latest news, headlines and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

EPL side join Barron race

Brentford are the latest team to be linked with a move for Aberdeen star Connor Barron. The teenage midfielder impressed for the Dons in the second half of the season after a fruitful loan stint at Kelty Hearts. The 19-year-old has reportedly been watched by Celtic, while Belgian side Genk have been credited with an interest. (Scottish Sun)

Killie eye two after signing one

Derek McInnes is targeting further additions after Kilmarnock signed Kerr McInroy. The former Celtic youngster is well thought of by the Killie boss. He spent time with rivals Ayr United last campaign, impressing in a league clash between the sides. McInnes said: “We have one or two in the pipeline, we are looking to be as busy as we can over the next two weeks.” (Various)

Jags return for Lawless

Partick Thistle have snapped up former attacker Steven Lawless. The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal after leaving Dunfermline Athletic following their relegation to League One. Thistle boss Ian McCall said: “The wide areas were an area we felt we needed to add to ahead of the new season and bringing him to the group gives us some real creativity in that area.” (Various)

Hibs wing desire

Lee Johnson is keen to add to his attacking ranks, bringing in wide men. Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis is no longer a key target. The Republic of Ireland international is attracting interest from the English Championship and abroad and would likely cost £500,000. Hibs are looking elsewhere with former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady still a target having worked with Johnson at Sunderland. (Evening News)

Rangers transfer wrangle

Rangers and Aston Villa could be involved in a transfer wrangle over the signing of Rory Wilson. The 16-year-old has agreed to move to the Premier League side but the clubs have yet to come to an agreement over a fee. Due to Wilson being on an amateur contract, the Villa contract will be his first professional one and Rangers would be due a cross-border training compensation if the clubs don’t agree on a fee. It could go all the way to FIFA with Rangers stating he is contracted until the end of the year. (Scottish Sun)

New Gilmour deal

Chelsea have taken up their option to extend Billy Gilmour’s contract. The new deal will see the Scotland star remain at Stamford Bridge until 2024. Gilmour, who made 22 appearances for the first-team, spent last season on loan at Norwich City. (The Scotsman)

Dons midfielder to depart

Dean Campbell is set to leave Aberdeen on another loan spell. Having spent the second half of last campaign with Kilmarnock, the versatile midfielder is set to join English League Two side Stevenage. The 21-year-old, who has played 76 Dons appearances, is contracted for another year. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic targeted wanted

Celtic face a battle to sign defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The Manchester City starlet is wanted by Burnley who are reportedly leading the race for his signature. He has played eight times for the City first team and had spells with Anderlecht, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. (Alan Nixon)

Stewart not Morelos replacement

Rangers are in talks with Alfredo Morelos to extend his deal at Ibrox. The Colombian has been a talisman for the side across the past five seasons. Despite reports, Scotland striker Ross Stewart is not regarded as a replacement for Morelos but there is interest from Rangers in the Sunderland star. (Rangers Review)

Souza’s Champions League dream