Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic bid for Argentine 'rejected', Aberdeen want €10m for Liverpool target Rangers-linked ace in-demand, Hearts eye 3 forwards, 4 clubs chase Hibs star

Ireland claimed their first ever Nations League win with a 3-0 win at the Aviva Stadium. Scotland’s performance saw the team understandably booed off by the travelling support.

Armenia is the fourth and final game of the international break and another poor result would pile the pressure on manager Steve Clarke.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestically, the transfer window will likely go up a notch in terms of rumours and moves happening once Scotland have played in Yerevan.

Here are the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Celtic star's worth

The chief at Liel Abada's former club reckons the Celtic star is now worth significantly more than what he was sold for. The winger was bought last summer for around £3.5million. After a successful season where the 20-year-old hit double figures in both goals and assists, and now scored his first for Israel, Maccabi Petah Tikva chair Avi Luzon believes he is now valued at €20million. (ONE)

Hearts eye three

All the latest headlines, news ans transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson is hoping to sign a further three attacking players. Hearts have already added James Forrest, plus defenders Kye Rowles and Lewis Neilson but are keen to add more versatility and flexibility in the final third with a focal point and a couple of quick forwards. Neilson said: “We want one that's an out-and-out No.9 and other guys who can flit between the No.9 position, the No.10 position and the wide areas. Versatility will be important. Similar to this year, we will play 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 so we will look at guys who can play in both systems for us.” (Evening News)

Argentine left-back wanted by Celtic

Celtic are keen on Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei. According to reports in his homeland, the Scottish champions have made a bid for the 21-year-old but Lanus have deemed it ‘insufficient’. Bernabei is an attacking full-back and has played more than 80 times for Lanus. The club are willing to sell if Celtic improve their offer. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

Ibrox target on the move

Rangers-linked midfielder James McAtee could be set to move to Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan. The Manchester City youngster was wanted by the Ibrox side in January prior to the arrival of Aaron Ramsey. The 19-year-old has been away on international duty with England's Under-21s and is highly thought of at City having signed a new deal until 2026 in February. Huddersfield have already been in contact, while there is interest from Swansea, Queens Park Rangers and Spanish second tier side Girona. (Scottish Sun)

Quartet eye Hibs ace

Josh Doig could leave Easter Road this summer with a number of clubs tracking the Hibs star. It has been widely reported over the weekend that Bologna are eyeing up the left-back as a possible replacement for Aaron hickey who is expected to move on this summer. Fellow Italian side Sassuolo have had the 20-year-old scouted. In England, Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and second tier side Sheffield United, managed by former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, are also keen. (Evening News)

Aberdeen’s Ramsay demands