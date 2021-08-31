It could be a busy day with possible outgoings from Celtic, Hibs, and Rangers while clubs are working to bring players in to supplement their squads.
VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could join the Hoops with Odsonne Edouard linked with Crystal Palace and Ryan Christie the subject of a tug-of-war between Bournemouth and Burnley.
Borna Barisic looked like a man saying his farewells after Sunday’s Old Firm clash while Hibs will be braced for late interest in their key men but are also seeking to bolster their own options with centre-back Nathan Wood is expected to be announced today.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson remains keen to do more business while Lincoln could return for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson.
Aberdeen rejected a bid for Ryan Hedges yesterday but could there be further interest in the winger?
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 15:38
Potential blow for St Johnstone - Jason Kerr deal
According to The Athletic reporter Jordan Campbell, St Johnstone centre-back Jason Kerr could be set for the exit door.
Wigan Athletic are closing in on a £500,000 deal for the Saints captain, who lifted the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season.
It would be a huge blow for Callum Davidson and Saints fans with just hours left of the transfer window.
Itten leaves Rangers
Rangers striker Cedric Itten has joined German side Greuther Fürth on a season-long loan deal
Hendry set for Brugge switch
Sky Sports are reporting that Scotland defender Jack Hendry is attempting to finalise a move to Club Brugge before joining up with the national team squad in Copenhagen. Deal rumoured to be worth as much as £8.6 million.
Sondre Solholm Johansen has joined Motherwell - the Norwegian centre-back has signed a three-year deal with the Steelmen.
Swans eye ex-Celtic midfielder
He was linked with a surprise move to Legia Warsaw earlier this summer but Olivier Ntcham has emerged as a target for Swansea City.
And Hamilton have just announced Popescu on a season-long loan.
Popescu off to Accies?
Reports suggest Hearts defender Mihai Popescu could be on his way out of Tynecastle Park and on the way to Hamilton - the centre-back has fallen down the pecking order and Robbie Neilson could well sanction a temporary exit
Barker ‘free to leave'
Rangers winger Brandon Barker has reportedly been told he can leave Ibrox on loan or permanently. The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Hibs during the 2017/18 season scoring twince in 30 games but has fallen out of the picture at Rangers.
Killie plot double swoop
...and that Staggies signing could have repercussions for the existing Dingwall squad - The Sun reports that Tommy Wright is keen to continue his recruitment of Hibs players past and present by launching a double swoop for Jamie Gullan and Oli Shaw.
Staggies signing
Ross County have signed striker Alex Samuel on a two-year deal from Wycombe Wanderers.