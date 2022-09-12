Scottish football set to resume but two high-profile EPL games are postponed

All senior professional matches across the country were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect with similar blanket shutdowns taking place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Scottish FA and SPFL has confirmed that matches north of the border can now go ahead subject to police availability with home clubs encouraged to hold a period of silence or play the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

A joint SFA/SPFL statement read: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

Rangers face Napoli on Wednesday in a Champions League clash which was moved back 24 hours from its initial Tuesday slot due to limitations on police availability due to events surrounding the Queen’s death.

The Saltire is lowered to half mast at Hampden Park as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing last Thursday at the age of 96. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic’s trip to Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, as will Hearts’ Europa Conference League match against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.

This weekend’s cinch Premiership fixtures include Rangers against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday and Celtic away to St Mirren on Sunday.

Premier League football in England will also return this weekend, but two high-profile fixtures – Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds – have been postponed after police consultation.

Seven top-flight matches will take place over the weekend, with Brighton v Crystal Palace remaining off having already been postponed due to planned rail strikes.

The news followed the postponement of Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, with police resources in London stretched in the build-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

UEFA confirmed the tie would not now be played and that a new date for the match would be communicated in due course.