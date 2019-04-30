Scottish Football Live: Hibs target wants Rangers return | New Celtic top leaked? | Controversial referee appointment for possible title-decider | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | The striker wanted by Gerrard
1. Controversial appointment for Celtic title-decider
Referee John Beaton will take charge of his first Celtic match since the Old Firm clash in December when he oversees the Hoops potential title-clinching match against Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)