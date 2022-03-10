Scottish football matches will no longer be broadcast in Russia. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The SFA and SPFL have instructed their broadcast partners to suspend transmission in Vladimir Putin’s homeland, following in the footsteps of the Premier League in England, who also barred its Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) from showing games.

The Football Association has cancelled rights for the FA Cup while the EFL has withdrawn access to its iFollow and other club streaming services in Russia.

Now, Hampden bosses have confirmed that the plug will be pulled on Scottish games starting with this weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

A statement read: “The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League can confirm they have instructed their respective broadcast partners to suspend feeds of all domestic league and cup competitions in Russia for the foreseeable future, in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“As a result, there will be a blackout of Scottish Cup fixtures from this weekend’s quarter-finals and from all SPFL competitions including cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.”