Scottish FA make decision over Gordon Strachan dual roles with Celtic and Dundee

The former Celtic and Scotland manager is Dundee’s technical advisor having been appointed in July 2019. This didn’t stop him taking up a role as a consultant at Parkhead in early August on a three-month basis.

There was a concern from inside Hampden corridors this presented a conflict of interest for the 56-year-old as he is now involved with two cinch Premiership clubs.

Article 13 of the SFA rulebook covers dual interests, though this is believed to only be applied to ownership and shareholding.

After lengthy discussions with Celtic chiefs, the governing body were satisfied the arrangement didn’t breach their rules and will allow Strachan to continue his work contributing to a three-month review of the academy set-up, B-team and women’s team.

Strachan was Celtic boss from 2005 to 2009, winning three consecutive Scottish titles.

