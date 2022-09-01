Scottish FA begin search for new compliance officer ahead of VAR roll out

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having stepped into the position in February 2021, Phillips depart for a role elsewhere in November.

The SFA have confirmed the recruitment process is already underway for a replacement.

Gary Booth, Scottish FA chief governance officer, said: “Andrew has displayed significant professionalism throughout his time in this high-pressure role, particularly as football adapted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The position of the compliance officer is a vital one in the Scottish professional game and Andrew’s commitment to the role has set a high bar for his successor.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude to Andrew for his hard work and dedication as we look to recruit his replacement.”

VAR is set to be introduced in the Scottish Premiership later this season. The technology designed to aid refereeing won’t impact the role of compliance officer, The Scotsman understands.