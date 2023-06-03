Scottish Cup player ratings: One Celtic standout, their weak link, Inverness save best for last

We give all the players involved in the showpiece match of the season a mark out of ten for their performance at Hampden.

CELTIC

Joe Hart: Reduced to sweeping duties at best for the majority of the match, he was left badly exposed by his defence for Inverness’ only real chance of the match. Will no doubt be slightly irked not to have kept a clean sheet. 6

Celtic's Jota celebrates making it 3-1 during a Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Alistair Johnston: We did not see the usual swashbuckling dashes up the right flank from the Canadian and he failed spot that Dan Mackay had nipped into the penalty box for the Caley goal. Did not look fully fit, if truth be told. 6

Carl Starfelt: As the most experienced defender in Celtic’s team, he was tasked with leading the backline and snuffing out Billy Mckay. He largely succeeded in doing so. 7

Tomoki Iwata: Preferred to compatriot Yuki Kobayashi in Celtic’s central defence, the Japanese made a major effort in allowing Dan Mackay to blindside him and score a goal to make it a potentially nervy ending. Wasn’t tested enough by ICT. 5

Greg Taylor: Much like Johnston on the opposite flank, this was not a vintage Greg Taylor display. Probably should have closed down Wallace Duffy more for goal but was pretty solid throughout. 6

Callum McGregor: The captain was the driving force in midfield and did very well to pick out Liel Abada for the second goal. A man who just can’t get enough of lifting silverware at Celtic. 7

Reo Hatate: The midfielder has not been himself since a hamstring injury earlier this year and while he kept proceedings ticking over in the middle of the pitch, he looked a player in need of a rest. Unsurprisingly he was taken off once 2-0 up to add fresh legs to the team. 6

Matt O’Riley: The first chance of the match fell to the midfielder but he pushed his effort wide. Was far more effective when finding Kyogo Furuhashi for the opening goal with a nice low cross. Was the Celtic midfielder most likely to break the lines. Replaced later in the game by David Turnbull. 7

Jota: After being kept largely in check in the first half, the Portuguese really turned it on in the second period. Was full of running and stretched the Inverness backline. Took his goal very well at the end and was a deserved man of the match. 8

Daizen Maeda: A couple of dangerous runs, but picked up a foot knock midway through the first half which took the wind out of his sails. Failed to emerge after the break and was replaced by Liel Abada. 4

Kyogo Furuhashi: Was deemed fit enough to start but clearly was not at 100 per cent. Nevertheless, the Japanese showed the composure required to break the deadlock with an emphatic finish. Missed a good chance afterwards but his job was done. Replaced on 59 minutes by Hyeongyu Oh. 7

Substitutes: Liel Abada (7) came on at the break and was a real pest for Inverness, scoring after a well-timed run into the box. Hyeongyu Oh appeared not long after but his impact was much less significant, while David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic (both 3) could not make a serious impression. James Forrest (n/a) was given a stoppage-time cameo.

INVERNESS

Mark Ridgers: The big goalkeeper could do little about any of the goals goal and while he had an uncomfortable moment with the ball at his feet in the second half, he made a very smart stop from Sead Haksabanovic before being beaten by Jota right at the end. 5

Wallace Duffy: After keeping Jota pretty quiet in the first half, the next 45 minutes were a different affair. Was booked for bringing the Portuguese down and was then beaten too often. Did, however, provide a fine assist for Dan Mackay’s goal with an accurate cross. 5

Danny Devine: The experienced central defender did not have to come up against a fully fit Kyogo Furuhashi but he was still kept on his toes by the red-hot Celtic hitman. Kept the defence organised and made some big blocks, one in particular on Hyeongyu Oh that thwarted a goalbound effort. Replaced with 15 minutes remaining. 5

Robbie Deas: A former Celtic youth player, the centre-half was tested on more than one occasion and largely stood his ground. A player who Premiership clubs may have an eye on during the summer. 6

Cameron Harper: The left-back was not significantly troubled by Daizen Maeda in the first half but Liel Abada gave him a far sterner examination in the second period, with the Israeli scoring the crucial second goal. 5

Scott Allardice: The rangy midfielder showed some neat touches and made headway towards the Celtic goal a couple of times in the second half. But like most of his team-mates in midfield, spent the majority of the match trying to keep in shape and tracking Celtic’s runners. 5

David Carson: Found the going quite tough in midfield and was booked just before the break. Did start off the move for Inverness’ goal with a neat slide-rule pass that cut through the first line of Celtic’s rearguard. 5

Sean Welsh: Very combative in midfield and tried to drive his team-mates on. Was too wasteful with some of his set-piece deliveries, which was a shame given that looked the best way for Inverness to score. 5

Nathan Shaw: One of Caley’s most composed players, they did not get him on the ball enough in the final third. Became a peripheral figure after the break and was replaced by Aaron Doran towards the end of the match. 5

Jay Henderson: The St Mirren loanee was often the most advanced player in the rare moments that Inverness broke beyond their half-way line. Was always short of support and his main task was keeping tabs on overlaps from Greg Taylor. Worked tirelessly before being replaced by Dan Mackay. 5

Billy Mckay: Given the unenviable task of leading the Inverness frontline, he too often had to drop deep to get on the ball. The veteran striker, who is Caley’s best finisher, would have been hoping for one chance to land at his feet. That never happened. Made way with a quarter of the match remaining. 5