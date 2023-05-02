All Sections
Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Inverness CT showpiece set for controversial kick-off time, FA Cup concerns

The Scottish Cup final could be moved from its traditional Saturday 3pm slot to suit broadcasters, it has been reported.

By Chris Andrews
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:38 BST
According to the Scottish Sun, the showpiece occasion between Celtic and Inverness on Saturday, June 3 could kick-off at lunchtime in what would be a controversial move. It follows talks between the Scottish FA and chiefs from BBC and Viaplay, the broadcasters who will provide live coverage of the final.

The move would be to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on the same day. The derby at Wembley will be the first time the city rivals have met in the final of the competition and it is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm and will be live on ITV/STV and BBC.

Such a change would likely draw criticism, especially from Inverness due to the difficulty for their fans of getting to Hampden Park for an early kick-off. They faced Falkirk at 12.15pm in Saturday’s semi-final.

The Scottish Cup final could be moved from its traditional 3pm kick-off slot. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)The Scottish Cup final could be moved from its traditional 3pm kick-off slot. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
